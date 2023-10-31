Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,209 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $72,356,000 after acquiring an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after buying an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NXPI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Julie Southern acquired 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NXPI opened at $170.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $142.76 and a 1 year high of $225.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.59.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.41%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.