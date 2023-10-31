Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 352 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 59.4% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 27.4% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 43.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,717.5% in the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 216,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,671,000 after acquiring an additional 208,816 shares during the period.

MDY opened at $428.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $458.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $464.78. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.11 and a twelve month high of $500.78.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

