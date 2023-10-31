Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 529 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in McKesson by 324.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,584 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in McKesson by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,477,000 after purchasing an additional 213,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,960,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in McKesson by 11.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,256,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,462,000 after purchasing an additional 124,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 587.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,363 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCK. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.54.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $4,839,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,007,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $4,839,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,007,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,831 shares of company stock valued at $33,145,697 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MCK opened at $449.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $436.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.28. The company has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $331.75 and a 1-year high of $465.90.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. The firm had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.25%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

