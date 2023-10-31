Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $448,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $43,712,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.63.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock opened at $143.27 on Tuesday. American Express has a 12 month low of $138.77 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.45. The stock has a market cap of $104.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

