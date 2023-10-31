Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,654 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 13.2% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 9,863 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 224.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 70,488 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $9,142,000 after acquiring an additional 48,753 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 19.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Avory & Company LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.6% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday. HSBC started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.78.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA stock opened at $121.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.28. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total value of $97,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total value of $97,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.46, for a total value of $316,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,161.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,904 shares of company stock worth $3,030,844. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.