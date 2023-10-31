Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $329.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $339.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.79. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $314.97 and a 52-week high of $356.70.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

