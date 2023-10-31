Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 349 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE opened at $149.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.08 and a 52-week high of $167.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.44 and its 200-day moving average is $157.35.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

