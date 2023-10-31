Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 4,721 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,721 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IXJ. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 85.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,995,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,387 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,336,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,427,000 after acquiring an additional 135,152 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,142,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,958,000 after acquiring an additional 112,841 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,651,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,119,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

IXJ opened at $78.92 on Tuesday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $88.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.53.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

