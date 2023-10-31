Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 5,762 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,762 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cummins by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Cummins by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 101,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Cummins by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 66,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,235,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI opened at $217.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.11 and a 200 day moving average of $232.78. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.18 and a 52-week high of $265.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

