Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 843 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 876.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 195,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after purchasing an additional 175,627 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 27,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 18.5% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 52.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $174.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.94. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $250.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 58.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.13.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

