Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 9,265 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,265 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,844,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,255 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,394,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,158,000 after purchasing an additional 620,993 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,158,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053,216 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 23,450,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,222,000. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

WBD stock opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.24. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,060.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

