Scotia Capital Inc. Takes $1.44 Million Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total value of $1,276,292.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,441,840.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.20.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of HLT opened at $151.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $157.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.61.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.21%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.07%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

