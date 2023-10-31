Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBB. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at $912,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $113.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.93. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $112.14 and a 52 week high of $138.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1532 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

