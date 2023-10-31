Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 71.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 21,055 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.7% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 12,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. WPWealth LLP increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Starfox Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the first quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $105.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $120.70. The stock has a market cap of $423.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.15%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

