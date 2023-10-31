Sigma Planning Corp Has $318,000 Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Datadog were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,646,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Datadog by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 31,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $814,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,829.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Amit Agarwal sold 124,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $11,178,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 269,141 shares in the company, valued at $24,263,061.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $814,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,829.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,115,319 shares of company stock worth $103,108,611 over the last 90 days. 14.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog Trading Down 1.6 %

DDOG stock opened at $80.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -309.27, a PEG ratio of 1,608.12 and a beta of 0.99. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $118.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.31 and a 200-day moving average of $92.28.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DDOG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.30.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

