Sigma Planning Corp Sells 304 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Olin were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 508.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Olin

In other news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $663,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Olin news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $467,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,265.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $663,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,639. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OLN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Olin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Olin from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Olin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Vertical Research downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Olin from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Olin Trading Up 0.9 %

OLN opened at $42.48 on Tuesday. Olin Co. has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

