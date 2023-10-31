Signaturefd LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ NXST opened at $137.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.30 and a fifty-two week high of $217.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.62.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NXST shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total transaction of $827,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,730,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total value of $827,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,730,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 910 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $145,627.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,476 shares in the company, valued at $716,294.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

