Signaturefd LLC Sells 371 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,581,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $100.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.01 and a fifty-two week high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.41%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 28.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CINF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Nancy Cunningham Benacci bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.57 per share, for a total transaction of $106,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,522.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

