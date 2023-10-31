Signaturefd LLC Trims Stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Capri by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,503,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,668,000 after buying an additional 1,440,875 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth about $79,231,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Capri by 381.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,404,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,074 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Capri by 22,192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 958,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,404,000 after purchasing an additional 954,294 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Capri by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,182,000 after purchasing an additional 782,577 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capri alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Capri from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Capri from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Capri Stock Performance

Capri stock opened at $51.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 2.15. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $69.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.02 and its 200 day moving average is $43.72.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Capri Profile

(Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.