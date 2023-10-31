Simmons Bank Sells 750 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Simmons Bank trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 61,301 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,416,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its position in Alphabet by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 92,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,225,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 506,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,256,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Lauer Wealth LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 46,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,661,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $125.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $142.38.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,151 shares of company stock worth $13,538,402 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.69.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

