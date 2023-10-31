Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Position Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,728 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $6,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SSD. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSD has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $176.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 2.4 %

SSD opened at $131.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.23. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $166.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $580.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.97%.

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $387,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,202 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $387,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,202 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.07, for a total value of $156,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 724 shares in the company, valued at $112,994.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,540 shares of company stock worth $549,885 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

