SITE Centers (SITC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITCGet Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $135.26 million for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SITE Centers stock opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.56. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.12%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SITC shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Compass Point upped their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

