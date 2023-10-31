SM Energy (SM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $550.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.46 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 41.36% and a return on equity of 22.48%. On average, analysts expect SM Energy to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $39.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 4.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.38 and its 200 day moving average is $34.34. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.80%.

In related news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $1,189,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,404.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 15,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $644,663.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $1,189,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,404.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,923 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SM Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in SM Energy by 561.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.10.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

