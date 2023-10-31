State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 65,023 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 288,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,023 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Newell Brands worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 127.2% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 129,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 72,536 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 5.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 84.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 368,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 168,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 43.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands stock opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.03. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.90%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NWL shares. Raymond James cut Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Newell Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

