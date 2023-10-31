State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.48 Million Holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,332 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,441 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.33% of Peoples Bancorp worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEBO. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1,339.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 74.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Peoples Bancorp

In other news, Director Dwight Eric Smith purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $26,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,556.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Dwight Eric Smith purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $26,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at $56,556.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.31 per share, with a total value of $101,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,571.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Up 2.7 %

PEBO stock opened at $27.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $986.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $31.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.22%.

Peoples Bancorp Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

