Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,184,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 143,363 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $129,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 23.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 36.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

NASDAQ STLD opened at $104.59 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $136.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 10.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $5,041,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

