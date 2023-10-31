Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 12,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.3% in the first quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. WPWealth LLP increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the first quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starfox Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the first quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.3 %

XOM opened at $105.83 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.08. The firm has a market cap of $423.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

