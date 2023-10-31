Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $460.94 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.88 and a fifty-two week high of $502.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $462.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $435.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.10.

Read Our Latest Report on SNPS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,221,081.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,221,081.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,769 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.