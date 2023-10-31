Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Stock Position Lifted by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 32,989 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 17.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $39.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.09. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.99 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 90,462.73%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tempur Sealy International

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 5,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $232,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 143,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,297,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 5,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $232,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,938 shares in the company, valued at $6,297,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $4,561,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 924,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,154,267.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,138 shares of company stock valued at $6,018,783. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

