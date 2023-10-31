Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $6.39 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,718,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,310,373 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,949,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,895,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,850 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,871,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,084,883,000 after purchasing an additional 520,794 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $105.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $423.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.34 and its 200-day moving average is $109.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 36.15%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

