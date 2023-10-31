Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Textron were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Textron by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Textron by 0.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Textron by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,161,000 after acquiring an additional 177,502 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Textron by 52.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Textron stock opened at $75.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $81.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.34.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.22. Textron had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Textron in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Textron news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 5,000 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $376,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

