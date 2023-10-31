The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,105 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,937 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 43.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $40.64 on Tuesday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $55.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.77.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.7801 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.55%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.