Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 142,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,292,000 after buying an additional 10,968 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 59,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,356,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 793,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,123,000 after buying an additional 20,625 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 13,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $105.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.08. The firm has a market cap of $423.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 36.15%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

