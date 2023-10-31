TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 43,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TotalEnergies Stock Performance
NYSE:TTE opened at $66.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $164.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.76. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $67.78.
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.
