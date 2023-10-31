United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,325 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 28,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 64,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Susquehanna cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 2.9 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $138.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The company has a market cap of $118.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.65.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

