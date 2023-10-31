US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,336 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of US Foods worth $12,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in US Foods by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in US Foods by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.64.

US Foods Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:USFD opened at $37.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.02 and a 52-week high of $44.52.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 1.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

