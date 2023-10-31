Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 9,094 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Amphenol by 87,837.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,111,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,485,030,000 after buying an additional 88,010,804 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,754,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,556,223,000 after buying an additional 2,019,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amphenol by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,794,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,031,342,000 after buying an additional 582,081 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,906,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,218,144,000 after buying an additional 756,463 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,055,971,000 after buying an additional 13,854,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $4,428,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE APH opened at $79.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.21 and a 200 day moving average of $82.08. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $90.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

