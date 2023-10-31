Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,755 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $7,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 3.5% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 51.3% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 28.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 132,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 28,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 11.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 10,061 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INVH opened at $29.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.71 and its 200 day moving average is $33.66. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $617.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.21 million. Research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 131.65%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INVH shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Oppenheimer raised Invitation Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.32.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

