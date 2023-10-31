Van ECK Associates Corp Has $6.80 Million Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,424 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $6,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 13.0% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Ventas by 1,148.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 16.8% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 276,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR opened at $41.55 on Tuesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.89 and a 52-week high of $53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 218.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 947.42%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.31.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

