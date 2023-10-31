Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $398,176,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4,148.1% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 287,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,868,000 after acquiring an additional 280,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,473,000 after acquiring an additional 201,763 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,755,000 after acquiring an additional 119,137 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $18,452,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $224.13 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $259.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.88. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

