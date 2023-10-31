Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,000 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.06 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $77.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.62.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

