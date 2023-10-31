Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Holdings Lifted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

VXUS stock opened at $51.69 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The firm has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.40.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

