VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 242,154 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.05% of VeriSign worth $11,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 88.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 708 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 2,628.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

VRSN stock opened at $198.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.96. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.20 and a 1 year high of $229.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.06.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.96, for a total transaction of $25,995.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,362,872.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total value of $409,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,642 shares in the company, valued at $115,702,071.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.96, for a total transaction of $25,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,362,872.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,239 shares of company stock worth $663,391 over the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on VRSN. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

