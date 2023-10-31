Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Holdings Cut by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 71,609 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.07% of Vermilion Energy worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VET. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,485,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,498,000 after buying an additional 284,248 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 307.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,076,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,576 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,219,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,658,000 after purchasing an additional 65,689 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,945,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,703,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,232,000 after purchasing an additional 20,977 shares during the period. 28.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on VET shares. StockNews.com upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $25.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.37.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 41.30% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $350.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.0749 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

