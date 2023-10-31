WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $7,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE WEC opened at $81.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.91. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.47 and a 12-month high of $101.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.15.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

