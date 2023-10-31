WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 219.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,655 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.08% of WEX worth $6,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in WEX in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEX in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in WEX in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in WEX by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on WEX from $219.00 to $226.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered WEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on WEX from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on WEX from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.46.

WEX Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE WEX opened at $163.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.82 and a 52 week high of $204.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Insider Activity at WEX

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total value of $196,220.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,495.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total value of $196,220.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,495.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Groch acquired 1,350 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $187.00 per share, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,335. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About WEX

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.