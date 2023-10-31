Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 7,438 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,581 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,438 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Western Union worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 16.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 137.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 67,876 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 18.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,173,000 after buying an additional 370,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Union alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Western Union from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Western Union from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Western Union Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.82. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.09.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 111.74% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Western Union

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.