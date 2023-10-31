Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,201,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,842 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Yum China were worth $124,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Yum China by 99,466.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 127,174,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,185,336,000 after purchasing an additional 127,046,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Yum China by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,034,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,963,000 after buying an additional 106,182 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Yum China by 20.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,157,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,977,000 after buying an additional 3,020,941 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 788.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,757,971 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,838,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,770,000 after acquiring an additional 282,974 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC boosted their price target on Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.25.

NYSE YUMC opened at $53.12 on Tuesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.43 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.98 and a 200-day moving average of $57.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

