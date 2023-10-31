Zacks Research Weighs in on Discover Financial Services’ Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Discover Financial Services in a research note issued on Monday, October 30th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.91 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.17. The consensus estimate for Discover Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $12.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ FY2025 earnings at $14.92 EPS.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.19.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of DFS opened at $81.13 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $79.04 and a one year high of $122.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 282.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 76.1% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

