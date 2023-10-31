Zymeworks (ZYME) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.25). Zymeworks had a net margin of 41.56% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 million. On average, analysts expect Zymeworks to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ZYME opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.87. The company has a market cap of $474.76 million, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96. Zymeworks has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $10.80.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 12.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Zymeworks by 58.9% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Zymeworks by 10.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Zymeworks by 19.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

